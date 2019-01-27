Harlequins forward Jack Clifford signs new three-year deal

Jack Clifford came through the ranks at the Twickenham Stoop

England back-rower Jack Clifford has signed a new three-year deal with Harlequins.

The 25-year-old is currently part of the England camp preparing for their first match of the Six Nations against Ireland next weekend.

Clifford, who came through the ranks with Harlequins and has made 86 appearances for the club, said: "I am delighted to have signed my new contract with Harlequins.

"It is a really exciting time to be here and I am so pleased to be a part of what I know will be a successful future at Harlequins. We all want to win trophies and we are going to have a lot of fun in our mission to get them."

Harlequins director of rugby Paul Gustard added: "He thoroughly deserves all the success that is sure to come his way for club and country.

"I am delighted that he believes in what we want to achieve as we believe in him and we are stronger moving forward with Jack in our squad."

Clifford, who has ten caps for England, has helped Quins to third position in the Premiership and a place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.