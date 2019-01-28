Will Greenwood's Podcast: Jim Telfer, Jamie Roberts and Alex Gray join the Six Nations preview show

Jim Telfer, Jamie Roberts and Alex Gray joined Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on this week's podcast ahead of the opening round of the Six Nations.

Among other things, Telfer spoke about Scotland's chances in this year's Six Nations, and the responsibilities of fly-half Finn Russell.

Roberts told Greenwood and Cox that Wales have informed him the door is still open for selection, and that the thought never leaves his mind.

In a wide-ranging interview, Gray touched on his career as a rugby player, going from the 15-man game into Sevens before making the transition into the NFL. The Falcons man - formerly of Newcastle and now Atlanta - also looked ahead to Sunday's Superbowl on Sky Sports.

The Women's Six Nations is also live on Sky Sports this weekend, kicking off with England's trip to Donnybrook to take on Ireland. That will be live on Sky Sports Mix from 4.55pm on Friday.