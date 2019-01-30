Wales boss Warren Gatland surprised by France's omission of Mathieu Bastareaud

3:27 Warren Gatland says Wales will adjust their tactics to account for the absence of Mathieu Bastareaud Warren Gatland says Wales will adjust their tactics to account for the absence of Mathieu Bastareaud

Warren Gatland admits he is surprised France have left powerhouse centre Mathieu Bastareaud out of their matchday squad for Friday's opening Six Nations game against Wales.

France coach Jacques Brunel has opted to pair 19-year-old Romain Ntamack - son of legendary winger Emile Ntamack - with Wesley Fofana for the game at the Stade de France.

Geoffrey Doumayrou and Gael Fickou will provide back-line cover from the bench.

Gatland admits the absence of Bastareaud, who weighs over 18 stone, makes it more likely Wales will target Camille Lopez's No 10 channel with their ball carriers.

"We had expected him to be included," Gatland admitted. "They have obviously decided to go with a different attacking option.

"Probably what surprised me as much as anything was he is not a part of their 23. I thought if he was not in the starting XV he would have been on the bench as an impact player for the last 20 minutes or so.

"They have not got the biggest nine and ten in the world but neither have we so I expect they will come pretty direct through that channel and we will look at the same.

"[They have] a young 19-year-old in the midfield as well, playing in a big game.

"The game at the moment is about trying to get some front-foot ball and getting across the gain-line. We will probably use that, whether we use our wingers or our midfield. They will probably use their big forward pack."

France had a mixed November series with a last-gasp defeat against South Africa followed by a win over Argentina and a loss to Fiji.

Prior to that they were whitewashed in their three-Test tour of New Zealand and lost their final Six Nations game last season against Wales in Cardiff.

"There is a bit of pressure on them, in terms of, they have only won one of their last seven games but three of those games were against New Zealand in the summer," Gatland said.

"Their last [home] game in the Six Nations was a win against England. They should have beaten Ireland in that first game as well so they are going to a tough proposition.

"It looks to me like they have got big, bruising forward pack and they have picked a back-line with flair and talent and footwork.

"It is not the biggest backline in the world but [they will] try to use their big forwards to get them on the front foot and then use their pace and skill in the backs with Fofana and Entemac. Lopez has got a good kicking game and Parra is back in there so it going to be a tough ask for us."

Wales have selected Tomas Williams at scrum-half ahead of the more experienced Gareth Davies for the game in Paris.

When asked why he opted for Williams, Gatland said: "He is fit for a start. That is probably the biggest thing about him.

"Gareth did not train all the first week so basically the call was made on fitness as much as anything."

Wales have won three Six Nations titles (2008, 2012 and 2013) under Gatland, who will step down as head coach after the World Cup later this year.

With home games against Ireland and England - who have won the last five titles between them - later in the tournament, Gatland feels Wales are well placed to win another if they can get past the French.

"I have been pretty open about it - I think we have got a good chance of winning the Six Nations," Gatland said.

"If we win this first game, I think we can win the Six Nations, given we have home games.

"We finished second last year which was okay and it would be great for us to win the Six Nations building into World Cup warm-up games and obviously the World Cup."