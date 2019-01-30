France's Romain Ntamack set to face Wales in Six Nations opener

Romain Ntamack's inclusion comes at the expense of Mathieu Bastareaud

Romain Ntamack will start his first game for France after the 19-year-old was named in the team to face Wales in their Six Nations opener on Friday.

His inclusion comes at the expense of experienced centre Mathieu Bastareaud, who was left out of the squad that will also feature debutant lock Paul Willemse.

Les Bleus kick off their campaign against a side they have only beaten once in the last seven years.

They also face tricky trips to Twickenham and the Aviva Stadium to face England and Ireland, who are fourth and second in the world rankings respectively.

Coach Jacques Brunel has recalled scrum-half Morgan Parra and centre Wesley Fofana after the Clermont duo missed the November series through injury, handing both of them a start on Wednesday for the Stade de France clash.

Ntamack, the son of the former France player and ex France assistant coach Emile, has been instrumental in Toulouse's return to the pinnacle of the Top 14 league this season.

Weighing 86 kilos to Bastareaud's 126, he may lack in power, but his speed and technical abilities are seen as a top asset for France against Wales.

France's team to face Wales:

France: 15 Maxime Medard, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Wesley Fofana, 12 Romain Ntamack, 11 Yoann Huget, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Morgan Parra; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 7 Arthur Iturria, 8 Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Felix Lambey, 20 Gregory Alldritt, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Gael Fickou, 23 Geoffrey Doumayrou.