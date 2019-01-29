Six Nations 2019 Championship in focus: Wales

Wales are seeking their first Six Nations title since 2013

We examine Wales' fly-half and back-row options as well as their key player ahead of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations...

Wales are the dark horses for this year's Six Nations title, but with home fixtures against Ireland and England, a number of people will be tipping them to upset the odds and lift the trophy in Cardiff on the final weekend in March.

The 2019 competition will be Warren Gatland's last as Wales head coach; Scarlets supremo Wayne Pivac is taking over the top job after the World Cup later this year. The Principality Stadium is Gatland's manor, and success in this year's showpiece will be the perfect tonic for the Kiwi-born boss prior to the main event in Japan.

Championship record

Six Nations since 2000: Four-time winners (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013)

Overall: 26 titles outright (1893, 1900, 1902, 1905, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1922, 1931, 1936, 1950, 1952, 1956, 1965, 1966, 1969, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1994, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013).

Fixtures

France - Stade de France - Friday, February 1 - 8pm (GMT)

Italy - Stadio Olimpico - Saturday, February 9 - 4.45pm (GMT)

England - Principality Stadium - Saturday, February 23 - 4.45pm (GMT)

Scotland - Murrayfield - Saturday, March 9 - 2.15pm (GMT)

Ireland - Principality Stadium - Saturday, March 16 - 2.45pm (GMT)

Last year

Last year was Ireland's year, with Joe Schmidt's side claiming the Grand Slam with some ease after nearly falling at the first hurdle in Paris. Wales, however, finished second in the table, winning all three of their home games against Scotland, Italy and France. Gatland's men were not as successful on the road though, losing to England and Ireland.

Wales picked up wins over France, Scotland and Italy in 2018, but lost away to England and Ireland

Despite bonus-point victories over Scotland and Italy, Gatland's side could only manage four tries across three games against England, Ireland and France.

Wales' defensive display on the try-line against France in the final round was a telling factor in the end result. France had the majority of possession and territory, and they beat 29 defenders compared to Wales' nine - over three times the amount.

The 14-13 final scoreline was just reward for Wales' defensive prowess and meant they ended their tournament on a high.

What's hot?

Strength in depth. Over the years, Wales have had dreadful luck with injuries. Last year, Rhys Webb and Jonathan Davies missed the whole of the tournament. As it stands, there is strong competition for places in the Wales set-up, and there are not any major injury concerns ahead of the tournament.

Gareth Anscombe (left) has put down a real marker for the Wales 10 shirt

Fly-Half factory. Who starts at No 10? That is a big talking point. Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe, Northampton's Dan Biggar and Scarlets' Rhys Patchell are all in the mix. Following Wales' strong victories in the autumn over Australia and South Africa, many predict that Anscombe will be the starting No 10 come Round 1 against France in Paris.

Back-row battle. It would take a brave supporter to predict the exact starting back row for Wales in this year's tournament. If all fit, it would be a tough choice between Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, James Davies, Ollie Griffiths and Ellis Jenkins. Good Luck to Gatland and co in picking that one!

What's not?

Regional Form. The regions have had an indifferent campaign to date in both the Guinness PRO14 and in Europe this season. Both Scarlets and Cardiff Blues are out of the Heineken Champions Cup while the Dragons have had a horrid start to their season, resulting in the sacking of their head coach, Bernard Jackman. The Ospreys have had a better season than the last, but are still not firing on all cylinders.

Rhys Webb ineligible. The 31-Test scrum-half joined Toulon at the beginning of this season and rather controversially, now cannot be selected to play for Wales. In 2017, the WRU changed its senior international selection policy for players based outside Wales. The new ruling meant that any player taking up a new contract outside of Wales must have won at least 60 caps in order to be eligible.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb is ineligible due to playing in France with Toulon

His former half-back partner for club and country, Dan Biggar, joined Northampton at the beginning of the season, but he had already passed the 60-cap mark so is eligible.

Webb is regarded by many as the best scrum-half to play for Wales since Gareth Edwards in the '70s. Gareth Davies, Aled Davies and Tomos Williams are able deputies, but arguably they do not offer the same speed of service as the Toulon No 9.

What's changed?

Sam Warburton. The 74-time capped former Wales flanker led his country on 49 occasions, more than any other player, and was a presence both on and off the pitch.

Former skipper Sam Warburton was forced to retire owing to injury

He led by example and was admired by all around him. He was also one of just two players to lead the Lions on two tours - the other being Martin Johnson - and the only one to lead the Lions twice and not lose either series. His injury-enforced retirement last July at the age of 29 was a shock not only to Wales, but to the rugby community.

Key Player

Alun Wyn Jones. AWJ is a born leader. He led his school, he has led the Ospreys, he has led the Lions and now he is leading Wales.

Alun Wyn Jones has proved a superb leader for Wales over the years

He has the same presence as his predecessor, Warburton. Jones is a gentle giant; a warrior on the pitch whose will to win is second to none. If Wales are going to be a force in this year's Six Nations, Jones has to remain fit - he is that important.

Wales' 39-man squad for the 2019 Six Nations:

Forwards (21): Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (c) Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Josh Turnbull, Aaron Wainwright, Thomas Young.

Backs (18): Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Jarrod Evans, Rhys Patchell, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, George North, Liam Williams.