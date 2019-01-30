Women's Six Nations: Kat Merchant on who to watch

Ireland's Claire Molloy in action against England

The 2019 Women's Six Nations is almost upon us as England make their final preparations and look to reclaim the title they narrowly lost to France in 2018.

With seven wins from eight games in 2018 including a clean sweep in the Quilter Internationals, England will head into the tournament with confidence, however former England winger Kat Merchant believes every country will pose a threat - especially France.

"Every team in the comp can put in a big performance - especially if they have home advantage," Merchant told Sky Sports.

"England are back to full strength with their Sevens players coming back into the mix, but France are the form team and are the team to beat.

"Ireland, since the disappointed of the World Cup, have just been building and building in confidence and are also ones to watch.

"Italy in Italy can always pull out a performance - you really don't know what to expect from them. For both Scotland and Wales, well I think they will both be looking to improve on their bottom two finishing positions from 2018."

England kick off their campaign away against Ireland but have three home games - including France which will be held at Doncaster's Castle Park on 10 February. England are the only professional team in the tournament - a status they have held since September 2019. And while this will have long term benefits, Merchant believes home advantage will play a bigger role this campaign.

"Home advantage is massive - I think playing France in France is one of the hardest games you will ever play," explained Merchant who helped England Women win the World Cup in 2014.

"It would be easy to say that England are now professionals so they will be the favourites, but I am not so sure. France have literally just beaten New Zealand and are Grand Slam champions. Between the two teams there is not enough, so it could come down to home advantage.

"My heart always says England but my head goes for France - just seeing them in recent years and how they have grown has been really impressive."

Kat Merchant's players to watch in the 2019 Women's Six Nations

England

Poppy Cleal brings plenty of aggression for England

Poppy Cleall has been performing so well at club level. At Saracens she is dominating and making line breaks. She will be key for England just because of her aggression. Some people don't like it but what she gives you is that level of intensity and really get into the faces of the opposition, something that you need against the likes of France and Ireland. Her tackling is huge and she is a fantastic player.

France

Romane Menager is a key player for France

Romane Menager is just outstanding and is everywhere. She plays in the backrow but she could easily play in the backs out on the wing. They are full of quality players - some are on Sevens duty which is a shame but they have beaten New Zealand and their performance is growing every year.

Ireland

Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Abbie Scott and Vicky Felletwood of England.

Claire Molloy is an easy pick - she steals the ball and puts so much pressure on the breakdown. She is a real menace and does not let the opposition have any good ball. Her work rate is so high. She knows the England players well because she plays for Wasps and she will know what players are likely to do - she has that almost inner knowledge to take on the England players once she pulls on her Ireland jersey.

Scotland

A dejected Chloe Rollie of Scotland

Chloe Rollie. She is a real finisher and a superb back three player. Scotland are improving every year and in Chloe Rollie they have a real finisher. She is a superb back three player - covers well and a great tackler too.

Italy

during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 match between USA and Italy on August 9, 2017 in Dublin, Ireland.

Manuela Furlan has been playing for years - her experience will be crucial. She runs the side well and her communication really helps those around her.

Wales

Jasmin Joyce has pace to spare for Wales

They were the wooden spooners last year and will really want to improve on that performance. They have a good pack but someone for me to focus on would be Jasmin Joyce. She is an absolutely gas Sevens player - give her a little bit of room, she will take it and get out on the other side.