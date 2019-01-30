Nolli Waterman on two young guns ready to ignite for Red Roses

Kelly Smith shows her pace to score against Ireland

Since 2003 January has been a month of butterflies, fitness testing and hard work. I missed a couple of Six Nations through injury along the way but for the first time I am a spectator, through choice.

International retirement means that I look at Red Rose squad selection differently and I am very excited about two young guns who have lit up the domestic season so far, and now have a chance to start in their first full Six Nations campaign.

Gloucester-Hartpury's Kelly Smith is scoring for fun in the Tyrrells Premier 15s and is the current top try scorer in the league. She has real pace when finishing, a smooth gliding side step and a real tenacity when close to the line. She looked sharp in the autumn Test series and took her chances to finish well.

Ireland Women vs England Women Live on

Having transferred back to 15s after a frustrating season as professional 7s player, Kelly has gone from strength to strength over the past two seasons. Working hard to develop her game as an outside back, Kelly gained her first cap in England's 2018 Six Nations clash against Scotland. Off the bench, she was wide eyed and energetic, and it was incredible to play alongside the girl I had met four years prior through my role running the Hartpury College AASE programme.

Smith scores against the USA

A scrum-half at the time, Kelly joined the programme as one of a few 'local' girls, as many travelled from around the country be part of the academy that had produced some excellent success.

There was a reasonable amount to do with her passing game, but seeing her play there was a steely determination that shone through. Her move from No 9 to wing, came when she started senior rugby, as Worcester Ladies already had a strong scrum-half with Bianca Blackburn. This allowed Kelly the opportunity to show her ability to run in space and something that flagged her potential and led to her 7s contract.

Off field her relaxed, slightly 'ditsy' personality, coupled with a strong Gloucestershire accent always had me chuckling. I believe this campaign provides her with a huge opportunity to become a first choice England player.

The retirement of Rochelle Clark could have caused a huge headache for the England coaches. Rocky featured in 14 consecutive Six Nations Championships, is England's most capped player and undoubtably leaves a significant void at lose head prop.

Enter stage left, a centre turned prop, Hannah Botterman.

Hannah Botterman takes on the Ireland defence

Called in to the England Senior set up after a couple of injuries prior to the 2017 Autumn Series, Hannah received her first cap. Rugby is in her blood, Hannah's mum played for England 'A' and her aunty capped for the Red Roses. A strong and unique player, Hannah comes in to her own ball in hand. She smashes her way through most defensive lines but has the soft skills of a back to produce offloads I would be proud of…but that's no surprise having made that switch from backs to forwards!

Despite a fairytale start, Hannah had a lot of work to do with her strength and conditioning. She was therefore challenged to make significant improvements to this side of her performance profile. Which she did.

At the end of last season, Hannah produced an influential performance in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final against Harlequins. She showed what she was about as a player. Carries, offloads and big defensive hits. This season, her improvements in her strength and conditioning are clear to see. With the expectation of the modern prop to not only deliver at the set-piece, her improved fitness has enabled her to showcase her super strength of being ferocious ball in hand. Still new to the position in relative terms and a move from tight-head to loose-head means Hannah is still developing a lot with her scrummaging.

Botterman was influential for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final against Harlequins

Although a hugely talented player, the No 1 shirt is not necessarily hers. She faces stiff competition from team mate Vickii Cornborough for the starting spot, but I believe this will bring out the best in both players. Despite worries that Rocky's departure would have a huge impact on this England side, the No 1 jersey is in safe hands with either of these players.

In the 2018 Six Nations, every nation celebrated record crowds with each game also being covered live across a range of media channels. This was a huge step forward for the game as from a players perspective you do not want to be playing in empty stadiums with little or no interest from the rugby world. I for one, loved playing in front of a sellout crowd in Grenoble, even if it was a very partisan French crowd.

After a slightly underwhelming autumn, excluding the sensational win for France over the Black Ferns, I am really hoping that the 2019 campaign produces some tough battles with familiar rugby rivals because the female game needs it. England need it!

Follow England Women on Sky Sports as they kick of their Six Nations campaign this Friday against Ireland, Sky Sports Mix (Channel 121) from 4.55pm