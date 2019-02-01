Owen Farrell insists "hothead" label does not faze him ahead of Six Nations

Owen Farrell has issued a warning to Ireland ahead of England's Six Nations game in Dublin

Owen Farrell insisted he is not fazed by the Ireland camp labelling him a "hothead" ahead of England's Six Nations opener in Dublin on Saturday.

Farrell's temperament has been identified as a weakness by Irish Grand Slam winner Peter Stringer, who claimed the champions would deliberately attempt to unsettle his former Saracens half-back partner knowing he is a "hothead".

Stringer could cite a string of recent events as evidence, with Farrell having escaped punishment for illegal tackles against South Africa and Australia last autumn, while in December and January he received warnings from referees for back chat and overly-aggressive communication.

England captain Owen Farrell says the entire team are excited Manu Tuilagi has been named in the starting line-up for Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Ireland.

But England captain Farrell insists the picture being painted of him is inaccurate.

"It's up to Peter what he says. I don't know how long ago it is that I played with him - it seems like a long time ago," said Farrell.

"I don't know if he thinks I've not changed. He's entitled to his opinion. I'm competitive. I'll look to do my job on the field and that's all that matters.

"Everyone has changed, haven't they? Everyone tries to get better, everyone tries to grow. All I'm trying to do is be the best I can be.

"I can't remember that person [the hothead] and I don't need to. I'm happy with how I am and the way things are going."

Farrell was part of the last England team to return victorious from the Aviva Stadium in 2013 and he knows what to expect.

"It's a passionate place with a passionate crowd and they're a passionate team," he added. "You've seen that from big Munster nights and big Leinster nights in Dublin. You see how tough those places are to go.

"That probably says you need to get your start right, that you stick in the fight as well as take it to them.

"It's always a balance in terms of being clear-headed but being aggressive and as combative as you need to be in these big games. We've just got to play the game.

"They're where they are in the world rankings at the minute and rightly so. We're looking to get up there."