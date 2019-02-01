Six Nations: Which players could make a big impact in 2019 tournament

The Six Nations will throw up plenty of individual headlines with players looking to shine on the big stage ahead of this year's World Cup.

Here are a selection of players from each nation that could play a leading role for their teams in this season's tournament...

Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

There is no chance of Jacob Stockdale surprising anyone this year after a stunning debut campaign in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam triumph last season. The winger finished as top try scorer after crossing the line seven times in five matches - the first time this has ever been done in the Six Nations.

His brilliant form for Ireland earned him the 2018 Player of the Championship award. In his short international career, the Ulster winger has established himself as a prolific finisher. Stockdale has scored 12 tries in 14 matches for Ireland and is bound to be a key figure in their title defence.

Jacob Stockdale scored seven tries for Ireland in last year's tournament

Billy Vunipola (England)

It is fair to say injuries have not been kind to Billy Vunipola in recent years but the Saracens forward will be a huge asset for England assuming he stays fit. Vunipola has certainly looked sharp since his latest comeback as he scored during Saracens' win over Glasgow in Europe, with the rampaging No 8 also making 17 carries - something which bodes well for England heading into the Six Nations.

There is no doubting his ability both as a tackler and a powerful ball carrier. Vunipola missed last year's tournament with a fractured arm and will be desperate to make an impact this time around. England boss Eddie Jones will hope he can stay injury free and if he does then their pack will be significantly bolstered.

Billy Vunipola has been frustrated by a series of injuries

Romain Ntamack (France)

The emergence of a group of talented players at resurgent Toulouse this year has offered renewed hope for France and Romain Ntamack could be the latest star to flourish for Les Bleus.

The son of former 46-time capped France back Emile Ntamack, Toulouse's 19-year-old centre has excelled this season and been given a Six Nations chance by Jacques Brunel straight away as a consequence.

Romain Ntamack's inclusion comes at the expense of Mathieu Bastareaud

Named to start at inside-centre alongside Clermont's Wesley Fofana for Friday's opening Championship clash with Wales in Paris, his inclusion has seen Mathieu Bastareaud left out of the 23-man squad entirely.

Having been central to France's 2018 World Rugby U20 Championship suceess, Ntamack has become a key figure in the Toulouse set-up too, demonstrating his poise and class.

"Romain Ntamack is a strong pick," head coach Brunel said of his decision to select the teenager. "Of course, he is a lad whose qualities we all know.

"He has shown since the start of the season that he is capable of adapting to the levels he has played at. (Bastareaud) is an important player in the squad. He has definitely not been thrown out."

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Edinburgh have been one of the standout success stories in the Champions Cup and the form of their national players could give Scotland a confidence boost heading into this year's competition. Blair Kinghorn has excelled for Richard Cockerill's side as they qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

Blair Kinghorn debuted in last year's Six Nations, scoring a try too

Kinghorn made his Test debut for Scotland on the wing as a replacement in their memorable win over England at Murrayfield last February. The versatile back scored his first international try in Scotland's defeat to Ireland and has since crossed the line against the USA and Argentina.

Aaron Wainwright (Wales)

Wales come into the tournament with momentum on their side after a run of nine successive victories. Warren Gatland has handed opportunities to young talents and Aaron Wainwright benefited after featuring twice during the autumn internationals.

The back-row forward was rewarded after a series of impressive performances for the Dragons. His adaptability, in slotting in at either openside or blindside flanker, increases the likelihood of his involvement for Wales and he comes in off strong domestic form.

Aaron Wainwright attacks for Wales during their win over South Africa in November

Tommaso Allan (Italy)

Italy will be aiming for a scalp in this year's Six Nations and the form of Tommaso Allan will be crucial to their chances of picking up a rare win. The fly-half scored twice as Italy suffered an agonising 29-27 home defeat to Scotland in March. Allan contributed 22 of those points which highlights his influence over the side.

Tommaso Allan scores a try against Scotland in last year's Six Nations

Allan will provide a creative spark for Conor O'Shea's team while his ability with the boot also makes him a valuable asset for Italy. With three home matches this year, the Benetton back will be hoping to lead Italy to their first Six Nations victory since defeating Scotland in 2015.