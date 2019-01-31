Who makes your Ireland/England combined team?

Head coaches Eddie Jones and Joe Schmidt have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Ireland/England XV ahead of Saturday's Six Nations Test at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

For England, Eddie Jones has named Manu Tuilagi to start an England Test for the first time since 2014, with the Vunipola brothers back in the team too.

And as for defending champions Ireland, Joe Schmidt has sprung a surprise with Robbie Henshaw named to start at full-back, with Johnny Sexton fit enough to start as well.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

When it comes to the two sides' recent history, Ireland and England each have three wins apiece from their last six meetings - though Ireland have won the most recent two, including a Grand Slam clincher at Twickenham in 2018.

In Dublin, Ireland have won their last 12 games in all competitions, while they have also won 18 of their last 19 Tests home and away.

Indeed, the Irish are unbeaten at home in over two years and, somewhat incredibly, have never lost a home Six Nations Test under Joe Schmidt in five campaigns to date.

England will have to go some on Saturday to topple this Irish side, but it should be a cracking battle!