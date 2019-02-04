Ireland's CJ Stander faces up to four weeks out with facial injury
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 04/02/19 1:48pm
CJ Stander could be out of action for up to four weeks after sustaining a facial injury during Ireland's Six Nations defeat to England on Saturday.
The back-rower was brought off after 65 minutes of his country's defeat in Dublin, which ended their hopes of a second successive Grand Slam at the first hurdle.
Stander's brother-in-law Ryk Neethling, the South African Olympic gold medallist, tweeted a picture with him after the game saying: "Not the result we wanted but an incredible experience nonetheless and proud of @CJStander playing 62 mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket."
The extent of the injuries has not been confirmed by Ireland, but a four-week absence would see him miss Tests against Scotland and Italy.
Ireland also have concerns over Keith Earls, who will "be managed" by the team''s medical staff after picking up a hip injury in Dublin, while Devin Toner [ankle] and Garry Ringrose [hamstring] will be assessed over the next 24 hours.
Andrew Conway was injured in training last week, and will undergo rehabilitation with his province Munster.