Ireland's CJ Stander faces up to four weeks out with facial injury

CJ Stander picked up the injury during Ireland's defeat to England in Dublin on Saturday

CJ Stander could be out of action for up to four weeks after sustaining a facial injury during Ireland's Six Nations defeat to England on Saturday.

The back-rower was brought off after 65 minutes of his country's defeat in Dublin, which ended their hopes of a second successive Grand Slam at the first hurdle.

Stander's brother-in-law Ryk Neethling, the South African Olympic gold medallist, tweeted a picture with him after the game saying: "Not the result we wanted but an incredible experience nonetheless and proud of @CJStander playing 62 mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket."

Keith Earls was one of four Ireland players who sustained injuries at the weekend

The extent of the injuries has not been confirmed by Ireland, but a four-week absence would see him miss Tests against Scotland and Italy.

Ireland also have concerns over Keith Earls, who will "be managed" by the team''s medical staff after picking up a hip injury in Dublin, while Devin Toner [ankle] and Garry Ringrose [hamstring] will be assessed over the next 24 hours.

Andrew Conway was injured in training last week, and will undergo rehabilitation with his province Munster.