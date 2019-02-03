Conor Murray says Ireland must learn from England defeat

Conor Murray says Ireland have to find ways of improving off the back of defeat against England

Conor Murray says Ireland have to learn from the England defeat when they resume their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Saturday.

England dominated Ireland in every department but most of all physically in Saturday's 32-20 Six Nations victory in Dublin - their heaviest home defeat for six years.

Ireland leaked more than 30 points at home for just the second time under Joe Schmidt, with the head coach branding the loss a World Cup "reality check".

0:56 England began the Six Nations with an impressive 32-20 victory against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin. England began the Six Nations with an impressive 32-20 victory against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin.

"Now that this has happened, we need to make sure we use it well, learn from it," said British and Irish Lions scrum-half Murray.

"And in the future you want to be able to look back on this and say 'that actually did us some good because we learned and improved off the back of it, and found more ways to be successful'.

"It doesn't feel like that now because it's a loss and any loss is tough to take.

"Physically we know we can be up at that level, but we were just off and we've got to sort that out.

1:22 Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt believes England bullied his team as they won the sides' Six Nations opener 32-20 in Dublin. Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt believes England bullied his team as they won the sides' Six Nations opener 32-20 in Dublin.

"I have big confidence in this group though, I really do. We're an honest group, we'll have a hard look at ourselves, regather ourselves and go again."

Fit-again wrecking-ball trio Manu Tuilagi and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola battered Ireland in the pivotal gain line exchanges on Saturday.

The 2018 Grand Slam champions' record home winning run of 12 matches was halted in stunning style by a ferocious England, with Leicester powerhouse Tuilagi to the fore throughout.

0:45 Head coach Eddie Jones believes England were nowhere near their best as they won 32-20 in Ireland and expects them to make improvements. Head coach Eddie Jones believes England were nowhere near their best as they won 32-20 in Ireland and expects them to make improvements.

Munster half-back Murray admitted Ireland were physically subdued - a source of great frustration that will be channelled into no-holds-barred inquests this week.

Ireland move swiftly on to face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday, with Murray well aware only a rapid recalibration can get Schmidt's men back to winning ways.

"The players will drive it as much as Joe and the coaching staff," said Murray.

"We're bitterly disappointed because we're a group that drives high standards and we didn't meet that.

Cian Healy scored Ireland's first try after several phases

"All credit to England, they were good. We were just a little bit off. As a playing group we've got to be honest with ourselves and drive that as a team.

"I think we're a very realistic group, we don't get ahead of ourselves. We're going to have to be really tight this week, but that's exciting I think.

"We've got to dust ourselves down, not feel sorry for ourselves. I think Murrayfield's a great place to go to try and get a win and get back on track."

Irish hooker Rory Best added: "How we respond now will determine whether it's a bump in the road, or more than that.

"We were bettered by England in all facets of the game. It was a disappointing and uncharacteristic performance from us.

"We've talked a lot about the character of the squad; and we'll see a lot about that this week. We have to take this on the chin.

"Murrayfield is a very tough place to go. It's going to be a big, big test for us. It's important we spend some time reflecting on this."