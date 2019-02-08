Mathieu Bastareaud among six changes to France side to face England

Mathieu Bastareaud will win his 51st cap for France against England

Mathieu Bastareaud is one of six changes to the France side for Sunday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham.

The Toulon powerhouse was left out of the 23-man squad entirely which lost 24-19 to Wales on the opening weekend, when 19-year-old Romain Ntamack and Wesley Fofana started in the centre.

But France will field a new-look centre partnership against England with La Rochelle's Geoffrey Doumayrou named at inside centre, partnering Bastareaud, who will wear No 13, while Ntamack drops to the bench and Fofana is left out of the squad altogether after picking up a thigh strain last weekend.

Geoffrey Doumayrou will partner Mathieu Bastareaud in the centre for France against England

Yoann Huget moves from wing to full-back to replace Maxime Medard, while Gael Fickou, who was a substitute against Wales, takes Huget's place on the left wing.

Scrum-half Morgan Parra and fly-half Camille Lopez will start together again, while Antoine Dupont will take Baptiste Serin's place on the bench.

France make one change in the front row, with Demba Bamba coming in for Uini Atonio at loosehead prop.

Felix Lambey came on as a substitute against Wales

Felix Lambey, who was a substitute against Wales, comes into the side in the second row in place of Paul Willemse, who drops to the bench.

There is one change in the back row with Yacouba Camara replacing Wenceslas Lauret at blindside flanker.

France: 15 Yoann Huget, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Morgan Parra; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Demba Bamba; 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5 Felix Lambey; 6 Yacouba Camara, 7 Arthur Iturria, 8 Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Paul Willemse, 20 Gregory Alldritt, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Romain Ntamack, 23 Thomas Ramos.