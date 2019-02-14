Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins wary of 'exceptional' England

Skills coach Neil Jenkins says Wales will be 'more than ready' for England

Neil Jenkins believes England have been "exceptional" in the Six Nations ahead of next week's Cardiff clash against Wales.

Both sides will arrive unbeaten at the Principality Stadium, with Wales defeating France and Italy away and England seeing off Ireland and France.

The ruthless manner of England's victories, though, have left an indelible mark on this season's tournament and underlined their status as firm title favourites.

They have not lost in the Welsh capital since 2013, when Wales' stunning 30-3 victory destroyed English Grand Slam hopes.

The latest meeting on Welsh soil is set to have a major bearing on where this season's Six Nations silverware ends up.

Jonny May celebrates scoring England's first try against Ireland

"They have been exceptional, there is no doubting that," Wales skills coach Jenkins said. "Going to Ireland, we know how tough that is.

"I thought the intensity and accuracy they [England] brought to the game on that opening day was very good, and they fully deserved their win, and then to back that up against France last weekend was a fantastic performance.

"We know what it is, it's Wales versus England, it's in Cardiff and it is a humongous game.

"I would like to think we will be more than ready, and I am sure they will be as well, so it should be some Test match.

"We are looking forward to the game. We know what's coming, and we are looking forward to it.

"Some of their decision-making, you need to make sure your back-field is in a good place against England at this moment in time.

"Any sort of space they see they utilise it, whether it is through ball in hand or through their kicking game.

"We haven't beaten England since 2015 [World Cup], so we are going to have to step up our game from the last two games, and I would like to think we are going to do that when they come to Cardiff."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is guaranteed to make a number of changes from a much-altered team that defeated Italy in Rome five days ago.

Gareth Anscombe talks to Jenkins during Wales training

The key selection debate is likely to be at fly-half, where Gatland will choose between Dan Biggar and Gareth Anscombe.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played since mid-November after suffering concussion, has been released back to the Scarlets ahead of their PRO14 clash against Italian side Benetton this weekend.

Jenkins added: "Leigh looks after himself incredibly well - as do all the players - but he hasn't played since November since the Australia game, and we can only go by what we see in training."