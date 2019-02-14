Scotland centre Huw Jones set to miss rest of Six Nations

Huw Jones is unlikely to play again in this year's Six Nations

Scotland centre Huw Jones is expected to miss the remainder of the Six Nations with knee ligament damage.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Scotland's defeat to Ireland last Saturday and scan results suggest 'the injury recovery time would likely be beyond the reaches of the current campaign'.

Jones has returned to Glasgow Warriors for treatment and faces a race against time to be fit for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on March 30.

Stuart Hogg was injured in a collision with Ireland's Peter O'Mahony

Meanwhile, Stuart Hogg damaged shoulder ligaments during the first half of the 22-13 loss to Ireland.

The full-back is under the joint care of the Glasgow and Scotland medical teams, with no timeframe on his return.

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has already been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering knee ligament damage against Ireland.

Scotland's next game is against France in Paris on February 23. They face Wales at Murrayfield on March 9 before ending their Championship at Twickenham against England on March 16.