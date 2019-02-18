Scott Robertson signs two-year extension with Crusaders

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson

Head coach Scott Robertson has signed a two-year contract extension with the Canterbury Crusaders, but he remains in the frame to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach after the 2019 World Cup.

The 44-year-old Robertson has made no secret of the fact he would be keen on applying for the top job in New Zealand rugby after Hansen steps down following the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The former All Blacks' loose forward, however, has given himself an insurance policy if he is unsuccessful in replacing Hansen with the Crusaders contract extension, which runs until the end of the 2021 season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead a group of incredible players, alongside a coaching staff and management group who are passionate about what we do and the organisation we represent," said Robertson, who won four Super Rugby titles with the team as a player.

Nicknamed 'Razor', he is the only person to have won Super Rugby titles as a player and coach after he led the Crusaders to their eighth title in 2017.

They repeated as champions last year and after a coaching career that has included success with the New Zealand U20s side in 2015 and three provincial titles with Canterbury, he is a strong candidate to replace Hansen.

He is unlikely to be granted dispensation to be involved with both sides, with precedent set when Hansen, who was then an assistant to All Blacks head coach Graham Henry, hoping to take on the vacant Crusaders role in 2008 as well but he was stopped by New Zealand Rugby.

4:18 Defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders got their 2019 campaign off to a winning start in a thrilling game against the Blues in Auckland Defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders got their 2019 campaign off to a winning start in a thrilling game against the Blues in Auckland

The Crusaders, who have a 35-3 record under Robertson, won their opening Super Rugby match this season, with a 24-22 victory over the Auckland Blues at Eden Park.

They host the Wellington Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.