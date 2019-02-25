Team of the Week: Six Nations stars dominate selection

Wales celebrate Josh Adams' crucial try against England in Cardiff

Following another thrilling round of top-class rugby action around the globe, which players make our latest Team of the Week?

All eyes were on the Six Nations as the third round got underway in Paris where France recorded a 27-10 victory over Scotland.

The focus then switched to Cardiff where Wales boosted their Grand Slam hopes while ending those of England with a 21-13 success.

In the final game of the weekend, Ireland kept their title challenge alive with a hard-fought 26-16 victory over Italy in Rome.

Elsewhere, Premiership leaders Saracens tasted defeat at the hands of Gloucester, the Crusaders maintained their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season with victory over the Hurricane, while Leinster and Munster continue to set the PRO14 pace.

Find out who earned a place in our team below and also have your say as to who was the most influential player of the weekend...

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

Williams produced a brilliant display to inspire Wales to a memorable victory over England at the Principality Stadium. The Saracens full-back skilfully diffused England's kicking game that had served them so well in their opening two Championship clashes.

Wales' Liam Williams secures a loose ball under pressure from England's Owen Farrell

In addition to his match-defining and assured defensive display, Williams was also a potent threat with ball in hand and baffled England's defence with numerous breaks on his way to a well-deserved man-of-the-match honour.

14. Manasa Mataele (Crusaders)

The Crusaders made it two wins from two in this season's Super Rugby competition with a 38-22 win against Kiwi rivals the Hurricanes - thanks in no small part to a moment of magic from Mataele.

0:38 Manasa Mataele made an incredible offload as he set up a try for Crusaders team-mate Richie Mo'unga. Manasa Mataele made an incredible offload as he set up a try for Crusaders team-mate Richie Mo'unga.

The Fijian-born wing produced a simply stunning offload midway through the first half that found Richie Mo'unga, who raced away for a try while the rest of us were left puzzling how Mataele had manged to find his man while on his head and seemingly flying into touch.

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Davies delivered another defensive masterclass to help shackle England's much-vaunted backs and eventually turn the Cardiff clash in the hosts' favour.

Wales' Jonathan Davies shackles England's Elliot Daly

Not his most productive day with ball in hand but still produced a handful of significant carries while his experience proved key at they turned the screw on the visitors.

12. Samu Kerevi (Reds)

Reds centre Kerevi caught the eye throughout his side's agonising 36-31 defeat to Super Rugby rivals the Highlanders in Dunedin.

1:17 We've condensed 80 minutes, 9 tries and one thrilling win for the Highlanders against the Reds into 77 seconds. We've condensed 80 minutes, 9 tries and one thrilling win for the Highlanders against the Reds into 77 seconds.

He was at the heart of much of the attacking flair on display in an entertaining contest and his partnership with rising star Jordan Petaia should offer some significant solace to Reds fans.

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

Adams provided the moment of his side's thrilling victory over England in Cardiff and sparked wild celebrations among the home fans in Cardiff.

Wales' Josh Adams catches the ball before diving over to score against England in Cardiff

With the game in the balance and the crowd in full voice, the Worcester wing out-jumped England rival Elliot Daly to get his finger tips to a Dan Biggar cross kick.

The Principality Stadium then collectively gasped as he desperately attempted to latch onto the loose ball before wriggling over the line for an unbelievable score.

10. Romain NTamack (France)

Whisper it quietly but in Ntamack the French may have finally found a fly-half who can inspire a return to the glory days.

France's Romain NTamack exploits a gap in the Scotland defence during their clash in Paris

In his first start in the No 10 shirt, Ntamack added the finishing touch to a brilliant counter attack and also set up his side's second score with a delicate chip ahead. Comfortable under pressure, he also ensured there was little respite for the Scots with some impressive game management.

9. Antoine DuPont (France)

Dupont was also at the heart of a thrilling France performance against the Scots in Paris and showed no fear in his first Six Nations start.

France's Antoine Dupont staked his claim for the No.9 shirt on a permanent basis

The 22-year-old Toulouse scrum-half underlined his class with an energetic performance punctuated by examples of his power, pace and superb game management. He has surely made the No 9 shirt his own.

1. Ben Moon (England)

It was a solid showing from the Exeter prop in Cardiff having been handed his first Six Nations start and tasked with filling the significant void left by the injured Mako Vunipola.

England's Ben Moon proved a more than able deputy for Mako Vunipola

He held his own at scrum time when he was not chopping down Welsh invaders in the loose - finishing the game with 19 tackles - and he was still doing so in the dying moments of the game, a rarity in the modern game for such a demanding position.

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

France captain Guirado provided a timely reminder of his best to steer the hosts to a much-needed victory over Scotland in Paris.

France's Gilhem Guirado attempts to force an opening in the Scotland defence

A significant thorn in the visitors' side throughout, he repeatedly took the fight to the Scots and helped provide the platform for his backs to shine.

3. Sarah Bern (England)

England Women remain on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam following their nine-try 51-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff during which Bern offered yet another reminder of her class.

0:26 Have you ever seen a prop step like Sarah Bern? Have you ever seen a prop step like Sarah Bern?

Bern crossed for two exceptional tries at the Arms Park - the first of which was the result of a bullocking run that sent Welsh defenders flying. However, the second was even better with Bern opting this time to skip around the cover defence like a fleet-footed centre.

4. Cory Hill (Wales)

Hill delivered a crucial score in the second half in Cardiff that propelled the hosts into the lead and lit the fuse on a huge party in Cardiff.

Wales' Cory Hill celebrates scoring a try against England on Saturday

Trailing by four points with a little over 10 minutes remaining, Wales repeatedly hammered away at England's defence and with the final act of an epic 35-phase passage of play, a perfectly-angled surge from Hill secured the breakthrough.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Yet another towering performance from the Wales lock, who simply refused to accept defeat against England and took his team along for the ride.

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones takes the attack to England during their clash in Cardiff

His work in the tight and in the lineout was outstanding and his leadership proved to be Wales' trump card. Jones' ability to shoulder the pressure of the occasion and the hopes of an expectant nation while at the same time inspiring greatness from his battered body and from those around him was particularly impressive.

6. Wenceslas Lauret (France)

The Racing 92 flanker put in an incredible shift at the Stade de France and was the driving force behind so much of what was good about the hosts' performance.

France's flanker Wenceslas Lauret racked up an impressive 22 tackles at the Stade de France

His awe-inspiring work rate included a match-leading 22 tackles and he still had enough in the tank for a number of barnstorming runs including a couple of clean breaks.



7. Tom Curry (England)

Curry's star continues to rise following a lung-busting and bone-crunching performance against Wales in Cardiff.

England's Tom Curry closes in on the line at the Principality Stadium

A formidable presence in the loose - where he racked up an incredible 25 tackles - and at the breakdown, he reminded us he also has brains to go with the brawn with a clever break to notch the opening try of the game.

8. Ben Morgan (Gloucester)

In the shadow of the Six Nations, Morgan produced a brilliant display to inspire the Cherry and Whites to a 30-24 victory over Premiership leaders Saracens.

Gloucester secure a lineout during their victory over Premiership rivals Saracens at Kingsholm

Out-of-favour with England, Morgan crossed for a try in each half to make it three in two games but there was plenty more to admire with a succession of big carries and tackles that delighted The Shed faithful.