Paul Gabrillagues called up by France for Six Nations clash with Ireland

Stade Francais lock Paul Gabrillagues has joined the French squad

France have called up lock Paul Gabrillagues in the only change to their squad for the Six Nations encounter with champions Ireland in Dublin on March 10.

The Stade Francais forward replaces the injured Fabien Sanconnie, who did not feature in Saturday's bonus-point 27-10 victory over Scotland.

Sanconnie was himself a replacement in the squad for Bernard le Roux.

Gabrillagues featured in all five of France's Six Nations matches in 2018 and won the last of his 11 caps in November's 28-13 victory over Argentina in Lille.

France claimed a first win in this year's tournament against the Scots, having let a 16-0 lead slip at home to Wales in their opener and then endured a 44-8 trouncing by England at Twickenham.