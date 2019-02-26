Waratahs' hooker Tolu Latu handed six-week ban for dangerous play

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has been suspended from Super Rugby for six weeks

Australia and Waratahs' hooker Tolu Latu has been suspended from Super Rugby for six weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous play.

The 26-year-old forward was cited for diving into a ruck near the end of the Waratahs win over Japan's Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

Ed Quirk was injured in the incident and is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks with a knee injury that requires surgery.

The referee missed the incident during the game but the citing commissioner ruled Latu deserved a red card.

A three-man SANZAAR (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) disciplinary committee decided the incident was a top-end offence and could receive a 10-week ban.

However, the sanction was reduced after the panel took into account the time since Latu's last offence, his guilty plea and his remorse.

The Wallaby forward will be free to play again on April 20.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said he was surprised by the length and severity of Latu's six-match ban.

He said: "We have accepted suspension from the foul play review committee. Naturally we are disappointed to lose him from the squad this early in the season.

"While I was somewhat surprised at the duration of the suspension, it puts all players and teams on notice about what SANZAAR consider to be dangerous play and the hard line stance they are taking.

"I am backing our team to step up and fill the gap Tolu will leave."