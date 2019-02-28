Rugby 'World League' proposal concerns from players a surprise, says World Rugby

Ireland's Jonny Sexton said "little consideration" has been given to their concerns

World rugby's governing body say the manner in which concerns were raised by leading international players over a proposed restructuring of major competitions is "surprising".

The move would see the start of a 12-team World League from 2020 including the sides from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams as well as Japan and the USA.

In the new format, the teams would play each other once during the year and culminate in semi-finals and a final in the northern hemisphere in early December.

Almost 40 players, including England's Owen Farrell, Ireland's Jonny Sexton and New Zealand's Kieran Read, have discussed the potential deal and some have raised the issue around player welfare and the long-term quality and integrity of the international game.

Owen Farrell is one of nine Top 10 captains who have expressed concern over the format

Sexton, the International Rugby Players president, said: "While players gave this idea a cautious welcome when we met at the end of last year, it now seems like a commercial deal on the future of the game is being negotiated at a rapid pace with little consideration given to the important points we raised with World Rugby in November.

"The issue of player load has never been so topical, however needs to be properly understood."

Responding in a statement on Thursday, World Rugby said it "recognises and values the importance of player considerations and input into the annual international competition discussions.

"However, the manner the International Rugby Players (IRP) organisation has expressed these is surprising given regular engagement throughout this ongoing process.

"World Rugby's commitment to player welfare matters is unwavering and we will continue to engage and give full consideration to the welfare of players within the ongoing discussions."

A shake-up of international rugby has long been mooted by World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, who has said the international game was under threat and struggling financially and the game's power brokers met in Los Angeles last month to discuss the World League proposal.

The statement from World Rugby continued: "There is also no doubt that a structured annual international competition would deliver significantly greater long-term broadcast revenue for reinvestment in the global game. This project has at its heart long-term growth and stability, not short-term wins, and that includes greater opportunity for players."