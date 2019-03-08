Joe Cokanasiga has world at his feet, says England's Jonny May

Joe Cokanasiga will earn his fourth England cap against Italy on Saturday

Jonny May says Joe Cokanasiga has earned his chance to start for England and believes his fellow wing has "the world at his feet".

Cokanasiga will start for England against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday in what will be just his fourth cap, with May on the opposite wing.

Fijian-born Cokanasiga, who is 6ft, 4ins and weighs 18 stone, already has two tries for England, and May believes there is plenty more to come from the 21-year-old.

Cokanasiga (left) will start against Italy alongside Manu Tuilagi (centre) and Ben Te'o (right) in a beefed-up England side

He said: "Joe is very gifted athletically and he's also a huge bloke. He's strong and very, very fast. He has got the world at his feet, really.

"For a winger, that athletic ability is huge and then on top of that you've got to build your smartness and your game understanding.

"He's continuing to do that. He's getting better, he's learning and he's added to the group. He has earned his opportunity this week and I'm sure he's going to have a pretty decent game."

Italy will visit Twickenham on Saturday for the first time since 2017, when they employed their infamous no-ruck tactics that bamboozled England.

Jonny May has 12 tries in his last 13 starts for England

Eddie Jones's side recovered to win 36-15 on the day, and May is backing them to adapt quickly should Italy arrive with another unexpected game-plan.

"Look back to 2017 when Italy did the ruck thing - we didn't adapt very well then," admitted May. "But this group has matured and learned. We have a brilliant leadership group and brilliant coaches.

"The game is always going to test you. Against Wales, we failed that test but we have passed some tests recently as well.

"No matter what Italy present to us, there is going to be ways around it and it's up to us to find that way on the pitch."