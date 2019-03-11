England will be without Maro Itoje for Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland

Maro Itoje will rehabilitate with Saracens

England second row Maro Itoje has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland because of a knee injury.

Last week Itoje suffered a setback in his recovery from the knee ligament damage he sustained against Ireland on the opening weekend of the tournament.

He has now been omitted from a 31-man training squad named for the final-round fixture at Twickenham.

The Rugby Football Union said: "Maro Itoje has returned to his club Saracens to continue rehabilitation."

Itoje has only managed just over a half of action in this year's Six Nations

Head coach Eddie Jones was non-committal when asked about Itoje in the wake of Saturday's 57-14 defeat of Italy, but the second row's Championship is now definitely over, with only 53 minutes played.

It was hoped that Itoje might return to face the Azzurri, only for him to injure the same right knee that was hurt in Dublin during a forwards drill in training a week ago.

Despite their loss to Wales last month, England could still claim the Six Nations title, if they beat Scotland and Ireland win in Cardiff.

Head coach Eddie Jones has intimated that England are particularly keen to beat the Scots after they lost at Murrayfield last season.