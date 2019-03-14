Wales unchanged for Ireland clash after Liam Williams is passed fit

Liam Williams has recovered from injury and will start for Wales in Saturday's pivotal Six Nations clash against Ireland.

Full-back Williams went off during the 18-11 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend, after suffering a 'stinger' to his shoulder area.

But the Saracens star has been named in an unchanged team by head coach Warren Gatland, as unbeaten Wales chase a first Six Nations title since 2013 and first Grand Slam for seven years.

There are three survivors in Gatland's starting line-up from the Grand Slam clincher against France in 2012 - captain Alun Wyn Jones, wing George North and centre Jonathan Davies.

But it will be a new experience for a number of other key performers - such as wing Josh Adams, who has scored three tries in his last three Six Nations games, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, flanker Josh Navidi and number eight Ross Moriarty.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones comes up against Ireland's Rory Best this weekend

Gatland, meanwhile, will oversee his 50th Six Nations match and skipper Jones equals prop Gethin Jenkins' appearance record for Wales and the British and Irish Lions of 134 Tests.

But Ireland will win the Six Nations if they defeat Wales in Cardiff and Scotland beat England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ireland were the last side to topple Wales 13 months ago and since then Gatland's men have embarked on a run of 13 straight Test wins - a national record.

Saturday's game will be Gatland's final Six Nations match before he leaves his post after the World Cup later this year.

He said: "We've named an unchanged squad and rewarded the players for the last couple of outings and the last couple of victories.

Warren Gatland will bid to mastermind a third Wales Grand Slam on Saturday

"These players are on a very good run, they are a hugely impressive group and they deserve to be going into the final weekend with everything to play for.

"It is a great reward for them for the hard work they have put in, and we are all looking forward to what is going to be a huge game.

"For a number of us as coaches this is our last Six Nations game, and the fact that it is in Cardiff is extra special.

"There is bound to be a bit of emotion on Saturday, and that is something to embrace."

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty



Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Jake Ball, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.