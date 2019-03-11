George North says Wales have yet to hit top gear in the Six Nations

Wales wing George North says his side have yet to hit top gear in this year's Six Nations despite being one win away from a Grand Slam.

Wales extended their winning run to 13 matches with an 18-11 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield and will host defending champions Ireland on Saturday in Cardiff. Victory will seal the Grand Slam and crown Warren Gatland's side Six Nations winners for the first time since 2013.

However, a win for Ireland, coupled with a surprise home loss for England against Scotland, could see Joe Schmidt's team retain the trophy.

"We've shown glimpses, but we haven't really hit our straps yet," North told the Welsh Rugby Union website."For us, we know there is another level there. We have just got to make sure we are on one page in terms of consistency and get a good week's prep in and then focus on Saturday."

North is well aware of the threat posed by Saturday's visitors, who completed a solid 26-14 victory over France on Sunday to keep their championship hopes alive.

"Ireland are a quality team who have come to Cardiff before and done a job on us. We will debrief the Scotland game and we've only got a short turnaround, so it's full steam ahead for Saturday now," the wing said.

"I guess Ireland have had a similar sort of tournament to us. They've shown great glimpses, but also not had the consistency. They are still dogging it out. It makes the last game very interesting."