Manu Tuilagi wants to 'give something back' to Leicester

2:35 Manu Tuilagi admits he was torn about whether to stay at Leicester or sign for Racing 92. Manu Tuilagi admits he was torn about whether to stay at Leicester or sign for Racing 92.

Manu Tuilagi says his desire to “give something back” to Leicester Tigers eventually persuaded him to turn down a lucrative offer from Racing 92.

The French side offered Tuilagi £2.5m over three years but he turned it down, instead agreeing a contract extension with Leicester.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut for the Tigers in 2010, followed in the footsteps of brothers Alesana, Henry, Sanele and Freddie by playing for Leicester.

Manu Tuilagi (r) and Alesana Tuilagi celebrate after the Aviva Premiership semi-final between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 12, 2012

The club have helped him through a series of serious injuries in recent seasons and he is keen to repay that loyalty now that he is back healthy and in form.

"It was a big relief to get that done," Tuilagi told Sky Sports News. "It was ongoing for a while. It was a tough decision to make but I am happy I made the right one to stay at my home club.

"It definitely would have been tough to leave. There are a lot of boys here I have grown up with and played with for a long time.

"Those boys have definitely helped me a lot so I cannot wait to keep playing with them.

"Leicester is a big part of my family. Pretty much all of my family have played for Leicester and they have helped us a lot. They have helped me a lot, especially in the last few years.

"So for me, [I wanted] to stay at Leicester and hopefully give something back."

0:42 Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is 'getting sharper all the time' and expects a big performance from the Leicester centre against Scotland on Saturday. Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is 'getting sharper all the time' and expects a big performance from the Leicester centre against Scotland on Saturday.

Tuilagi has reminded England fans what they have been missing while he has been out in recent seasons with a series of powerful performances in this year's Six Nations.

He scored two tries in England's 57-14 demolition of Italy last weekend but only rates his performance as a "five and a half out of ten" and insists he still has plenty to work on.

"I did a lot of good things but there is still a lot to improve going into Scotland," Tuilagi said.