Jack Nowell among four England changes for Scotland Test

Jack Nowell will start for England against Scotland

England have made four changes for Saturday's Six Nations Test against Scotland at Twickenham with Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Moon and Mark Wilson all starting.

Nowell starts on the right wing in place of Joe Cokanasiga, who drops out of the 23-man squad.

Manu Tuilagi shifts from outside to inside centre to accommodate Slade, with Ben Te'o dropping to the bench.

There are two changes in the pack with Wilson starting at blindiside flanker in place of Brad Shields, who is on the bench, while Moon replaces Ellis Genge at loosehead prop, with the Leicester man named among the reserves.

Mark Wilson returns to the England back row alongside Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola

Jones said: "It is the last week of the tournament so it's exciting. It will be a fascinating finish to the Championship with three teams that can win it and we are playing against one of our most traditional foes in Scotland for the Calcutta Cup.

"We have had a good preparation and the side is going to be in a great state to play against Scotland on Saturday.

"Scotland is a difficult side, they are always at you, they play with a lot of enthusiasm and effort and have got a lot of attacking strings to their bow.

"Finn Russell is an exceptional player at 10 and they have got some pace on the outside so we are going to have to defend really well against them."

Ben Youngs will win his 85th cap for England on Saturday

Ben Youngs will pick up his 85th cap for his country on Saturday and will become England's most capped scrum half of all time, moving ahead of Danny Care.

Jones said of Youngs: "It is a fantastic achievement, it takes a lot of dedication and hard work and something he and his family will be really proud of. I am sure he will do the shirt great justice out there on Saturday."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 George Kruis, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.



Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 George Ford, 23 Ben Te'o.