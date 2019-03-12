Tom Curry says England only focused on Scotland, not Wales vs Ireland

England flanker Tom Curry says Ireland can beat Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday but insists beating Scotland is the "one-and-only priority".

Wales are on course for the Grand Slam having won all four of their matches but face a stern test against Joe Schmidt's side - who have only lost to England on the opening weekend - in the second of the final day's three matches.

By the time England take the field at 5pm, Eddie Jones' team will know whether they can still be crowned champions by toppling the tournament's fourth-placed team, Scotland, at Twickenham.

Tom Curry scored a try against Wales earlier in the tournament

When asked if he thought Ireland can beat Wales, Curry said: "Yeah, anything can happen in this Championship. It's happened before.

"We need to make sure we're going into the Scotland game fully prepared and that's our main focus. No, (we will not be watching Wales vs Ireland) we're fully focused on what we have to do.

"Ireland could beat Wales but if we don't do what we have to do then it could come around to bite us, so we're fully focused on our task, beating Scotland is our one-and-only priority.

"It would be massive (to win the Six Nations). Just representing your country is a huge dream, let alone actually winning a game and actually winning the Six Nations. It is huge, but as I said, we can't get ahead of ourselves."

Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations after losing three of their four games

Scotland have not won at Twickenham since 1993 but assistant coach Neal Hatley is expecting Gregor Townsend's side to be "fired up" for the Calcutta Cup clash.

"It's great to be heading into the final weekend of the Championship with everything to play for," Hatley said.

"We expect them (Scotland) to be abrasive and they will come here looking for the biggest performance of the Championship.

"Everybody finds a gear coming to Twickenham to play England. They'll be fired up and ready to play, as will we."