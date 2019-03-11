Billy Vunipola says England vs Scotland match is team's Six Nations focus

Billy Vunipola insists England must put any thoughts of winning the Six Nations out of their minds ahead of this Saturday's clash against Scotland.

Eddie Jones' side are currently a point behind Wales going into the weekend's action, with England able to win the Championship if Ireland beat the Welsh.

That game kicks-off at the Principality Stadium (2.45pm) ahead of England's clash with Scotland at Twickenham (5pm) - meaning England will already know what is needed.

But Vunipola is remaining 100% focused on beating Scotland, with the back row not even messaging Saracens team-mate and Welsh full-back Liam Willams ahead of the Six Nations finale.

"It's important we focus on the job in hand and they (Wales) have their own job to do," Vunipola told Sky Sports.

"We have to leave all the other pieces we can't control over to those that can - what we can do is concentrate on turning up on Saturday and how we play.

"I'd be lying if I said I was happy that it wasn't in our own hands but it's like anything in life - whatever happens before our game will happen.

"We just have to put our best foot forward at Twickenham."

Although Scotland have not beaten England at Twickenham since March 1983, Vunipola is wary of the threat they pose.

"I think Scotland have been maybe five or 10 percent off winning all four of their games this year," said Vunipola.

"It would be amiss if we underestimated their threat - history can be misleading and records are there to be broken.

"It's important we keep our feet on the ground and make sure we don't give them what they want.

"We need to make sure we are on our game and not get involved in little scuffles.

"Everything else is irrelevant and the best way to hurt any team is to hurt them on the scoreboard."