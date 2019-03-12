George Ford 'loves every minute' of playing alongside Manu Tuilagi

1:12 George Ford is delighted to see Leicester and England team-mate Manu Tuilagi back to his best. George Ford is delighted to see Leicester and England team-mate Manu Tuilagi back to his best.

George Ford says he “loves every minute” of playing alongside Manu Tuilagi, as his England team-mate weighs up whether to leave Leicester Tigers for Racing next season.

Tuilagi is currently considering leaving Leicester, the club where he has spent his entire professional career, for PRO14 side Racing, who have offered him £2.5m over three years.

Ford knows Tuilagi has a big decision to make, and one which could potentially impact his England career, but says he must do what is best for him and his family.

Asked about reports in France that Tuilagi had opted to remain in England, Ford told Sky Sports News: "It changes every day doesn't it? Look, Manu has got a decision there to make which I am sure he will do after the Six Nations.

"He has got a lot of things to think about in terms of what is best for him and his family. So he will have a good think. He will sit down with his family and come up with the right decision.

"All I can say is I love every minute of playing with Manu and being on his team at club as well as international level because he is such a brilliant player and a brilliant guy as well."

Manu Tuilagi touches down for England against Italy at Twickenham

After a long battle with injury, Tuilagi has look reinvigorated for England during this year's Six Nations.

He scored two tries in England's 57-14 win over Italy at Twickenham on Saturday and Ford is happy to see him put his injury woes behind him.

"It is great to see him go out and play like that," Ford said. "Obviously, being his team-mate at Leicester, you understand the frustrations he has been through and you understand how good he can be.

"I think people, when he comes back from an injury, put probably a little bit too much pressure on him to be in top form straight away.

"I think what he has done is he has worked really hard off the field and on it in terms of getting his body in the right condition so he can consistently train and consistently play.

"Of the back of that, we have seen him somewhere near where we know Manu can get to so I am over the moon for him."