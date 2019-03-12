WATCH & VOTE: Super Rugby try of the week

3:10 Watch five of the best tries from Round 4 of Super Rugby, with representations from the Brumbies, Crusaders and Lions Watch five of the best tries from Round 4 of Super Rugby, with representations from the Brumbies, Crusaders and Lions

After another action-packed weekend of the best southern hemisphere club rugby can offer, we want you to pick your Super Rugby try of the week!

From across New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, we are treated to spectacular tries every year, live on Sky Sports, and this weekend was no different.

We have picked out five stunning efforts from the latest week of this year's Super Rugby for you to enjoy and crown the best.

Click play on the video above to watch each of the options, and cast a vote for your favourite Super Rugby try of the week below.

You can also remind yourself of the options before voting, with each try listed underneath the poll.

1) Henry Speight (Brumbies) vs Rebels

2) Braydon Ennor (Crusaders) vs Chiefs

3) Will Jordan (Crusaders) vs Chiefs

4) Bryn Hall (Crusaders) vs Chiefs

5) Kwagga Smith (Lions) vs Jaguares