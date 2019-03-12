Ben Spencer replaces Dan Robson in England's Six Nations squad to face Scotland

Saracens' Ben Spencer has been called up to supply cover for Ben Youngs

England scrum-half Dan Robson has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland and has been replaced by Ben Spencer.

Robson won his second cap in last weekend's rout of Italy but his Championship is now over, so Saracens' Spencer has been called up to supply half-back cover for Ben Youngs.

Spencer has been included in a 26-man training squad to step-up preparations for Saturday's climax to the Six Nations.

Ben Earl, Harry Williams, Jonathan Joseph, Marcus Smith and Ollie Thorley have been cut from the 31-man squad named on Monday.

Meanwhile, England second row Maro Itoje is ruled out because of a knee injury.

England's 26-man training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Ben Moon, Bard Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Defence: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.