Michele Campagnaro to leave Wasps for Harlequins at the end of the season

Michele Campagnaro will leave Wasps at the end of this season

Italy international Michele Campagnaro will join Harlequins at the end of the season, the club announced on Monday.

Campagnaro was a member of the Exeter Chiefs squad that won the Premiership in the 2016/17 season, and is currently playing his rugby with Wasps.

The 26-year-old represented Italy in the recent Six Nations, and to date has 42 caps and nine tries to his name.

Campagnaro will join Quins after the World Cup, if selected, and says silverware and culture were the driving forces behind his decision.

"Joining Harlequins is a very exciting move for me and I am looking forward to the challenge," said Campagnaro.

"I was very impressed with the winning culture that Paul Gustard has created at Harlequins and I know he is building a squad capable of winning a lot of trophies."

Paul Gustard said: "I have watched Michele in recent years starring for club and country and I know he will be a great addition to our squad at Harlequins.

"We have an array of exciting talent at centre at the club and Michele will provide excellent competition for places as we look to progress and build on this season's momentum.

"Michele is a seasoned international, a Premiership winner, who will add top level experience to our playing group. He is a fantastic talent, powerful through contact and will give us even more of an attacking threat next season."