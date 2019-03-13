England prop Kieran Brookes signs Wasps extension

Kieran Brookes arrived at Wasps last summer

England tighthead prop Kieran Brookes has committed his immediate future to Wasps after signing a contract extension.

Brookes arrived at the Premiership club from Northampton last summer and has made 14 appearances this season, although he has been hampered by injury at times.

The 28-year-old has been capped 16 times by England and was part of the squad who won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "We're really pleased that Brookesy has pledged his future to the club.

"He's a top-class prop who has a wealth of Premiership and international experience, and having a player of his stature commit to the club is great news for all involved.

"We've got fantastic options in the tighthead area next season, with the experience of Brookesy and Jeff Toomaga-Allen, while we've got three up-and-coming players who will really benefit from working alongside these talented individuals."

Brookes said: "I've really enjoyed my time at Wasps since making the move in the summer and there are some fantastic people around the club.

"It's been a bit frustrating with injuries for me, but I can't wait to get back on the field and help us try and push on back up the Premiership table to compete with the best."