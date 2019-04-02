Owen Farrell has all the traits I would follow, says ex-England captain Will Carling

Will Carling has backed Owen Farrell's leadership qualities

Former England captain Will Carling has defended current skipper Owen Farrell after questions arose about his leadership.

Farrell, who has captained England for thirteen matches in the absence of Dylan Hartley, "lost his edge" during the second-half collapse against Scotland in the Six Nations, according to head coach Eddie Jones.

The 27-year-old was withdrawn from the field in the 70th minute after the hosts saw a 31-0 lead overturned at Twickenham.

Former England international Paul Grayson is among those concerned the England and Saracens fly-half is overburdened as he must also shoulder the goal kicking and playmaking duties along with the captaincy.

However, Carling, a leadership mentor to Jones' squad, believes the young captain needs the "help and support" from team-mates in order to improve.

Carling, who has 72 caps for England, tweeted: "Did Martin Johnson win the World Cup on his own?

"Farrell is a fearsome competitor - a young captain with a real desire to learn and improve. I might be bias, but he has all the traits that I would follow.

"He needs the help and support from his senior players - and he will get it. The man is a world-class player and just needs time before he is the same as a captain."