Eddie Jones rules out returning to Australia post after World Cup

Eddie Jones has been England head coach since 2015

Eddie Jones has ruled out replacing Michael Cheika as Australia head coach after the World Cup, and says the Wallabies need a "generational change".

Cheika has stated he will quit if Australia do not win this year's World Cup, and Jones is reportedly on Rugby Australia's shortlist of possible replacements.

The current England head coach was previously in charge of Australia between 2001 and 2005. He guided them to the 2003 World Cup final before departing in acrimonious circumstances two years later.

When asked by the Sydney Morning Herald whether he would be interested in returning to the job as Cheika's replacement, he said: "I am happy in Europe. The Wallabies need a generational change in culture."

Michael Cheika has been in charge of the Wallabies for five years

Australia are currently ranked sixth in the world after winning just four of their 13 Tests in 2018.

Jones is contracted to England until 2021, but his deal contains a break clause which would allow him and the RFU to part ways if they underperform in the World Cup.

Dave Rennie has also previously said he is unlikely to replace Cheika as he has a deal with Glasgow Warriors until 2020.

Warren Gatland, who is leaving Wales after the World Cup, is another name reportedly on Australia's shortlist.