England scrum-half Ben Youngs out for season with shoulder injury

Ben Youngs played in all five of England's Six Nations fixtures earlier this year

England and Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery on his shoulder this week after suffering the injury while with England during the Six Nations.

Youngs, who has 85 caps for his country, played in all five of England's fixtures, but has not played for Leicester since returning from international duty.

The news will be a concern for England head coach Eddie Jones, with the World Cup looming in September.

He is already without Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson, who was back-up for Youngs in the Six Nations, after he developed blood clots.

Youngs became England's most-capped scrum-half during this year's Six Nations.