Team of the week: Milestone men and history makers from across the globe combine

Milestone men and history-makers from across the globe combine to form our latest team of the week.

After an action-packed weekend of rugby, selecting the latest team of the week gave us a few selection headaches.

However, 15 individuals have been given the nod and we would like to know your thoughts on the most influential individual of them all. Take a look through the side and cast your vote below...

15. Curwin Bosch (Sharks)

This week we are starting in Super Rugby with the work of Curwin Bosch and we will let his stats do the talking.

Bosch made a cool 104 metres off 11 carries and beat nine defenders during his 80 minutes of work. The Sharks as a whole made light work of the Lions and will have enjoyed their 42-5 win over their hosts.

14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Jack Nowell made 140 metres off 15 carries at Welford Road

When you read the official stats and see that two backs beat 12 defenders each, you know a side is in good form!

At the weekend, Jack Nowell and Santiago Cordero were the two Chiefs to achieve that number as their side put more points past Leicester Tigers at Welford Road than any other team has done before in a 52-20 win.

Nowell's work-rate is renowned, it's one of attributes that Eddie Jones likes about him, and when he also pulls out a monster fend on Manu Tuilagi too, that caps a big day at the office.

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Henry Slade's 65-minute performance was head-turning

Henry Slade's class as a rugby player has long been known and once again this weekend, he delighted us all with his all-around game.

From his lines to his distribution and kicking game, Slade did the lot and made it look effortless.

With Jonathan Joseph putting in a man-of-the-match performance in Bath's 13 jersey too, England's head coach may well be smiling right now.

12. Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Mark Atkinson created new history for Gloucester

For our inside-centre we are moving from a 72-point game in Leicester to a 71-point match just down the road at Franklin's Gardens.

Here Mark Atkinson created history as the Cherry and Whites recorded their first win over Saints at the Gardens since 2013. His sharp first-half work combined with his rugby nous in the second helped drive Gloucester to victory.

Post-match the centre said he thought it was only his second hat-trick since school (!) and he certainly chose the right time to deliver it.

Mark Atkinson grabs the 1st first-half hat-trick by a @gloucesterrugby player in @premrugby history. The previous fastest Gloucester hat-trick is 44 minutes from the start by James Forrester against Bristol in 2003. — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) April 7, 2019

The team's victory was their third Premiership win in a row and their five match-points bumps them up to third in the table (six ahead of Harlequins) with a West Country Derby at Kingsholm on the way.

11. Carlin Isles (USA Eagles Sevens)

Here marks the first of two players from the World Rugby Sevens Series featuring. Now before you start proclaiming at your screens, we are well-aware Carlin Isles is not a winger in the XV-a-side game... however his work in Hong Kong deserves showcasing and there is no doubt that he could do the job if asked!

Isles scored nine tries in Hong Kong, a number no other player has ever achieved in the space of one competition at the world-famous tournament.

He worries even the fastest players on the world series as has gone from a player with raw pace to a player with the rugby skills to match that. In short, Isles is lethal and regularly clocks over 37kmph!

10. Domingo Miotti (Los Jaguares)

1:59 Watch the remarkable finish from Domingo Miotti and Los Jaguares Watch the remarkable finish from Domingo Miotti and Los Jaguares

Picture this, you are on the bench and you get that call that you're going on for your Super Rugby debut. Now more often than not, the background to that call is that your side are comfortably up. Well not for 22-year-old, Domingo Miotti.

Instead he was called upon with 10 minutes to go when his side were 20-10 down against the Bulls. So what did he do? Did he show nerves? Did he slip up?

No! Instead, Miotti scored two tries and kicked the match-winning conversion for the Jaguares. Now, that's what we call making a statement.

9. Jerry Tuwai (Fiji Sevens)

Fiji celebrating their fifth successive victory in Hong Kong

The man known as the 'Little Magician' is the second player from the sevens world to feature in our team. Jerry Tuwai does things on a rugby pitch that few others could even dream about and in Hong Kong he was at the heart of a history-making side.

In the arena they love, Fiji took their game to new heights and became the first side to win five successive Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens titles.

1:02 Enjoy Jerry Tuwai finishing a sensational Fijian move against Kenya in Hong Kong Enjoy Jerry Tuwai finishing a sensational Fijian move against Kenya in Hong Kong

Time and time again Tuwai, who is the only current player to have played in all five of their tournament-winning finals, produced majestic moments when it mattered the most.

As a collective the entire team handled the weight of expectation upon them superbly and played sevens from another planet.

The tournament-victory sees them leapfrog New Zealand in the world series standings and the next stop will be in Singapore this Saturday and Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks)

Tendai Mtawarira capped a landmark game with a victory

In Johannesburg Tendai Mtawarira played in his 157th Super Rugby game, yes that does say 157, and marked it with a victory.

That tally of Super Rugby matches is the most of any South African and he put it all in during his milestone match.

Mtawarira contributed handsomely to a 100 per cent scrum success rate and beat two defenders. The Sharks' win was fitting for the occasion and post-match his team-mates dedicated the victory to him.

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)

At the heart of our pack will be Brandon Paenga-Amosa, who got on the board during the Reds' 24-12 triumph over the Stormers.

The hooker's 65-minute outing was purposeful and precise. He hit all 12 of his arrows at the lineout, did not miss a tackle in defence and anchored their scrum. This man is in-form right now.

3. Rabah Slimani (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Prop Rabah Slimani was influential for his side in the Top 14

Over in the Top 14, nothing could separate ASM Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 at full-time as they played-out an absorbing 31-31 draw in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The hosts were leading 25-18 at the break but didn't press on as they should in the second-half. Despite that, their prop used his considerable knowledge of the dark arts to give the visitors at tough time of it at the set piece.

4. Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

The Crusaders came from behind to consolidate their position at the summit of the Super Rugby table and Scott Barrettt found the right notes in their engine room.

The lock put in an 80-minute performance and worked tirelessly. His 14 tackles were only eclipsed by Matt Todd's 15 and, he provided their focal point at the lineout by taking five of their eight.

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Over in the PRO14 a full house at Scotstoun saw the Warriors defeat Ulster 7-0 and that keeps them in pole position for a home semi-final.

The home side's lock was another player who was enjoying a landmark match. He was a menace at the set piece and disrupted Ulster's lineout at will. On the Warriors' own ball, he was rock solid and was their go-to man.

Proud to be a part of this special club. Thank you for the kind messages and to those who have helped me along the way 🎈 — Jonny Gray (@jonnygray14) April 7, 2019

In all, Gray's 100th appearance for Glasgow Warriors was a positive one and at just 25-years-old he has got plenty more left in the tank.

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster Rugby)

Munster made it 10 wins in 11 games thanks to a bonus-point victory in over Cardiff Blues at Irish Independent Park and their captain, as he always does, led from the front.

Four wins and four sell-out crowds at Irish Independent Park this season, thanks for your fantastic support (in all conditions)!#MUNvCBL #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqbjKZpwEN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 5, 2019

His early lineout steal set them on the right track and the six-try victory now creates a 20-game unbeaten run at home for the Irish Province.

Fans will have been slightly concerned to see him leave the field in the latter stages, it takes a lot to halt the flanker, but will also know just how strong and resilient he is.

7. Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

3:57 Watch the highlights as the Hurricanes edged an incredible game against the Highlanders Watch the highlights as the Hurricanes edged an incredible game against the Highlanders

"Quite outstanding..." that's the short and sweet description of Ardie Savea's work in the Hurricanes' derby victory over the Highlanders.

The 31-28 match was a breathless and brilliant contest and Savea's two tries showcased his exceptional skills as an athlete.

The first, just before half-time, saw him intercept a loose ball and surge away from the rest. His second had even more stardust as he delivered back-to-back left-foot steps, at full pace, en route to the line.

Means a lot coming from u legend✊🏽. One of my highlights of my career playing alongside you and @VictorMatfield #BaaBaas #Legends https://t.co/BnUySkAAvp — ardie savea (@ardiesavea) April 8, 2019

Savea also put the work in on the back-foot, he made eight of his nine tackles and provided two turnovers for his side.

Elsewhere, a notable mention must be made for the work of Don Armand at Welford Road. He did the tough stuff as well as sprinkling some stardust on the park.

In the lead-up to Slade's first half try, Armand's offload was exceptional and would not have looked out of place in Fiji's Hong Kong Sevens-winning campaign.

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Nathan Hughes beat six defenders at the Ricoh Arena in Round 18

Finally our No 8 comes from the Premiership where Wasps saw-off a stubborn challenge from Worcester Warriors to win 28-16 and end a four-game losing run in the competition.

In front of his home fans, Nathan Hughes came up with the goods. He put in a bulldozing 19 carries, a Premiership Round 18 tally only bettered by Billy Vunipola, beat six defenders and finished with a brace of tries.

Alongside him in the back-row, Brad Shields also had a noteworthy day at the office and Wasps will march on to face the formidable Exeter Chiefs with a spring in their step.