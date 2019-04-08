Munster head coach Johann van Graan signs two-year contract extension

Johann van Graan became Munster head coach in 2017

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the Irish province until 2022.

Van Graan left his post as South Africa forwards coach to succeed Rassie Erasmus early in the 2017-18 season and has guided Munster into two Champions Cup semi-finals - the second of which takes place against Saracens on Saturday week.

"I'm very happy and grateful to be in this position, knowing that I can continue to work with this incredible group of people and play my part in shaping Munster's future," Van Graan said.

Rassie Erasmus' departure from Munster led to van Graan taking the reins

"Coming to Munster, I wanted to become part of the community, and every day I get to experience that sense of belonging with my family and settling in from the very beginning.

"Moments and scenes such as last Saturday week in Edinburgh with the Munster supporters, players and management make for amazing memories; they can never be taken for granted.

"This is a special place, a special club to be part of and I look forward to continuing the journey together."

Erasmus left Munster to take up the director of rugby role with South Africa, creating the vacancy for van Graan.

The 39-year-old has steered the province to second in Conference A of this season's PRO14 after masterminding a semi-final finish last term.