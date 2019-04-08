Rhys Webb part of Toulon quartet called up by Barbarians to face England

Toulon's Rhys Webb will play for the Barbarians in June

Four Toulon players - including Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb - will feature for the Barbarians in their Quilter Cup clash with England on June 2.

Webb is joined by Toulon team-mates Malakai Fekitoa, Josua Tuisova and Filipo Nakosi, who is Tuisova's brother, in being selected for the Twickenham match.

The 30-year-old joined Toulon at the start of the season and, because of an agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and the four regions, remains unavailable for international selection.

The game forms part of an historic double-header, being preceded by the Barbarians' women's side facing England for the first time.

Josua Tuivosa was one of the Barbarians stars against England 12 months ago

Tuisova was one of the stars of last season's clash between the sides, setting up a series of tries for his team-mates in a record-breaking 63-45 Barbarians victory.

Fekitoa came off the bench in that game while Nakosi and Webb will represent the team for the first time - Webb did play against the BaaBaas for Wales in 2012.

"We're delighted to have players of such high quality available for what promises to be another extremely competitive game," said Barbarians chairman John Spencer.

"Last year's side produced a record-breaking attacking display and with the Barbarians women's side also in action against the Red Roses, June 2 promises to be another historic day for the club."