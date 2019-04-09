Dave Rennie signs one-year extension with Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has committed himself to another year with the Warriors

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has put an end to rumours linking him with the Australia job by committing himself to another year with the Warriors.

The former Chiefs boss signed a two-year deal when he replaced Gregor Townsend in 2017 and the Scotstoun faithful feared he was set to return to the Southern Hemisphere this summer after it was reported he was on a shortlist to take over the Wallabies from Michael Cheika.

But Glasgow have now confirmed the New Zealander has signed a new one-year extension.

Rennie's debut campaign in Glasgow saw his side fall at the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals, while they failed to make it out of their Champions Cup group.

This year, however, Warriors remain on course for the PRO14 play-offs and were unlucky to be drawn against English powerhouse Saracens as they battled through to the last eight in Europe.

Rennie told the club's website: "I've really enjoyed my first two years in Glasgow. It's a different challenge for me and there are really good people at the club, so it was an easy decision to stay.

Rennie took over at Scotstoun in 2017

"We didn't quite get to where we wanted last season, but we've got a better side this season and I think the squad we're building will be even better next season and I'm really keen to be a part of that.

"We're going to have a lot of guys away at the Rugby World Cup and then our Scotland players will play in the Six Nations, so we won't see a lot of those men, but we've got good depth and it'll be a great opportunity for others during that period, so there is so reason why we can't kick on.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I really appreciate the support we are getting from Scottish Rugby, as we continue to build and develop our squad."

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: "Dave is doing a great job in Glasgow and we're delighted he is staying to continue building Glasgow Warriors into one of the top teams in Europe.

"He has helped develop a number of young players over the last couple of years and got them into the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness PRO14.

"We're looking forward to seeing the team continue to develop under Dave and his coaching team next season."