Australia rugby union star Israel Folau posts new homophobic message on social media

Israel Folau could face action after posting ant-gay messages on social media

Australia rugby union international Israel Folau, who is a devout Christian, has posted another anti-gay message on social media.

The New South Wales Waratahs' full-back posted a message on his Instagram account on Wednesday, that said "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves".

The full-back, who was previously forced to deny claims he was homophobic following a public backlash to anti-gay remarks he had made on social media last year, may face sanctions from Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

Israel Folau's Instagram post

In April 2018, Rugby Australia decided not to sanction Folau, despite outrage from some sponsors and fans, after he had issued a series of tweets containing anti-gay messages or imagery.

The 30-year-old claimed he did not intend to cause harm after writing on his Instagram page that gay people would be condemned to "hell" if they failed to "repent".

Folau met with Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and Andrew Hore, general manager of his Super Rugby team New South Wales Waratahs and also wrote a 2000-word article explaining his beliefs.