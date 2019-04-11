Israel Folau's Twitter posts 'damaging' for Australia in World Cup year, says Tim Horan

0:45 Tim Horan says it will be interesting to see what punishment Rugby Australia hand Israel Folau after his latest anti-LGBT social media posts Tim Horan says it will be interesting to see what punishment Rugby Australia hand Israel Folau after his latest anti-LGBT social media posts

Israel Folau's anti-LGBT social media messages could result in Australia terminating his four-year contract, says Wallabies legend Tim Horan.

The devout Christian posted a message on his Instagram account on Wednesday, which read: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

He also took to Twitter to criticise Tasmania's decision to become Australia's first state to make it legally optional to list gender on birth certificates, posting that "the devil has blinded so many people in this world".

Folau, who last year denied claims he was homophobic following a public backlash to anti-gay remarks he had made on social media, may face sanctions from Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

Australian rugby authorities confirmed on Wednesday that they were aware of the post and are currently investigating the matter, while Folau's comments have been condemned by LGBT groups Stonewall and International Gay Rugby.

"Whether you like it or not, you're a role model for kids playing the sport and just kids in general," Wallabies two-time World Cup winner Horan said.

"In a World Cup year it is damaging, especially for team morale. We all talk about in sport and in business that culture is one of the most important products of a team.

"You're representing stakeholders and sponsors. People look up to them (players) and believe what they talk about.

I don’t write this with hate or anger after Israel Folau’s comments.I write with sympathy. To everyone who reads it, don’t be influenced by his words. Be the better person and be YOU. Whoever YOU is..Hell doesn’t await YOU.Happiness awaits YOU.🌈❤️ — Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) April 10, 2019

"Israel Folau is not leaving Rugby Australia many options at the moment. It will be a challenging time, the next 24 hours, to see what Rugby Australia does.

"Do they tear up his four-year contract, or do they fine him and suspend him for a certain number of games? It will be interesting to see what happens."

In April 2018, Rugby Australia decided not to sanction Folau, despite outrage from some sponsors and fans, after he issued a series of posts containing anti-gay messages or imagery.

The 30-year-old claimed he did not intend to cause harm after writing on his Instagram page that gay people would be condemned to "hell" if they failed to "repent".

Folau met with Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and Andrew Hore, general manager of his Super Rugby team New South Wales Waratahs, and also wrote a 2000-word article explaining his beliefs.