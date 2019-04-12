LISTEN: Ed Jackson joins James Gemmell and Will Greenwood for a Restart Rugby podcast special

Ed Jackson joins Sky Sports Rugby for a special podcast episode

With Round 19 of the Gallagher Premiership being dedicated to Restart Rugby, the official charity of the Rugby Players Association, we have a special bonus podcast with Ed Jackson.

Jackson joined James Gemmell and Will Greenwood to discuss his remarkable journey since an accident changed the course of his life two years ago.

He speaks about his ardent desire to help others and the inspiration that he drew from being able to do that. The former No 8 also highlights the importance of the work of Restart Rugby and the Rugby Players Association

Join me and support #Restartweekend, every penny raised will help those players facing mental health problems. Help @RestartRugby and be there for our players when they need us most. Click here to show your support; https://t.co/Cl0PbhKLcO pic.twitter.com/xSQkg0x4F6 — Ed Jackson (@edjackson8) April 9, 2019

In April 2017, Jackson broke his neck while diving into a swimming pool. He dislocated the C6 and C7 vertebrae and had to be resuscitated three times.

The accident left him paralysed from the shoulders down however he defied the doctors' prognosis. Jackson's journey may be known to you however hearing it in his own words, and everything else that he opens up about, is powerful and his courage is inspiring to all.

Click here to listen to this podcast episode and to subscribe to the Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast.