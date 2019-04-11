Jonny Wilkinson backing 'ruthless' England captain Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell has received the backing of Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson believes "ruthless" Owen Farrell has the leadership skills England require as they prepare for this year’s World Cup in Japan.

Wilkinson famously kicked the extra-time drop goal as England beat Australia to win the tournament in 2003, and he has offered his backing to Farrell, who struggled for form towards the end of the Six Nations.

Poor second half performances from Farrell in England's 21-13 defeat to Wales and the draw against Scotland that saw their opponents score 38 unanswered points have seen some criticism levelled at the Saracens fly-half.

But Wilkinson is convinced Farrell remains a crucial player for his country, despite England head coach Eddie Jones taking the decision to take his captain off with 10 minutes to go of the 38-38 draw with Scotland at Twickenham.

"He has a leadership quality, he has a real conviction about how he sees the game, he has openness outside of the game to learn, but when he's on the field he's pretty ruthless," said Wilkinson.

"That's kind of what guys look for - a guy that listens - but, when it comes to decision-making time, he makes the decision and there's no grey about it, 'this is what we're doing, this is how we're going to do it'."

England's capitulation against Wales, where they surrendered a 10-3 lead, allowed Warren Gatland's side to win the Six Nations and complete the Grand Slam.

Wilkinson sees parallels between the current Wales side and England's World Cup-winning England of 2003, but with the World Cup in Japan just five months away, he insists Wales cannot afford to relax, despite having already secured some silverware this year.

"You look at this Wales team and our England team in 2003, and you know they've won how many games on the trot and they've won a grand slam in World Cup year, which means they've gone unbeaten for what has to be a year, and now they're heading in to the World Cup," added Wilkinson.

"You're kind of like, 'there is a parallel'. For me, it's important that they did it, but it's only as important as they make it.

"The problem is that you feel like you've somehow - deep down - you've somehow done a lot of the work already [but] none of the work's been done.

"If you carry on, willing to do the work, then what's happened before matters; if you stop and rest on what's happened, then what's happened suddenly falls away very, very quickly."

Ireland were one of the favourites to win the Six Nations, only for defeats to England and Wales seeing them finish third, but Wilkinson has warned against writing them off at the World Cup.

"Ireland are dangerous as ever and we've seen that. One season or one group of games doesn't change anything," said Wilkinson.