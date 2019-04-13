Super Rugby: Chiefs end Blues' winning streak

5:02 An incredible game in Hamilton saw the Chiefs edge the Blues. A classic encounter as we saw Super Rugby at its very best An incredible game in Hamilton saw the Chiefs edge the Blues. A classic encounter as we saw Super Rugby at its very best

The Chiefs ended the Blues' four-match winning streak in Super Rugby with a 33-29 victory in a lively New Zealand derby.

The teams matched each other almost try for try throughout the match, scoring three apiece in the second half. But the Chiefs had a vital 14-10 lead at half-time, and it endured throughout the second half to give them their third consecutive win, lifting them off the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

The Blues entered with wins over the Sunwolves, Highlanders, Stormers, and Waratahs, giving them their first four-match winning streak in six years. They were probably the better team, winning more balls and constructing a territorial advantage.

But the Chiefs, who flourish in games with little structure, were able to prey on the Blues' high turnover rate to build an impressive win.

Ma’a Nonu runs in a try

They clung to a four-point lead through the last two minutes after veteran center Ma'a Nonu scored to complete a second-half double.

The Chiefs led 33-22 after a 72nd-minute try to Jesse Parete, but Nonu's second try put them under severe pressure in the dying moments.

The Blues attacked again from the final kickoff, but turned over possession and the Chiefs were able to run down the clock before kicking to touch to end the game.