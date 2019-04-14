Team of the Week: the best from the northern and southern hemisphere combine

The best performers from the Premiership, Super Rugby Top 14 and PRO14 in our latest team of the week.

15. Matt Banahan (Gloucester)

Injuries meant Banahan moved from wing to full-back and what a performance from him! Kept his head when things looked to be running away from them and his timings and runs helped Gloucester get the better of his old team Bath.

14. Damian Penaud (Clermont)

May have been on the losing side, but scored a hat-trick and looked dangerous whenever he had the ball.

13. Matias Orlando (Jaguares)

A hat-trick as the Jaguares ran rampant againt the toothless Sharks.

12. Ma'a Nonu (Blues)

Scored twice in a highly entertaining game against the Chiefs. Nonu really showed his class and kept the Chiefs defence on their toes.

11. Josh Adams (Worcester)

Another hat-trick hero in our backline this week. Tore open the Sale defence and finished his tries very well indeed.

10. Danny Cipriani (Gloucester)

Despite being a doubt for the game due to a groin injury, Cipriani produced a man of the match performance as he helped Gloucester to a derby win over Bath. Created plenty of time and space as the cherry-and-whites fought back for the win. Another eye-catching performance.

Eddie is definitely right to not pick @DannyCipriani87 for @EnglandRugby..... said no one ever! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) April 13, 2019

9. Tomas Cubelli (Jaguares)

Caused havoc as the Jaguares demolished the Sharks. Kept the tempo high, always looking to attack around the edges and his decision making was spot-on.

Caused havoc as the Jaguares demolished the Sharks. Kept the tempo high, always looking to attack around the edges and his decision making was spot-on.

1. Karl Tuinukuafe (Blues)

A strong day at the coal face for Tuinukuafe, who really did everything he could to give the Blues the advantage up front. Carried well too.

2 . Harry Thacker (Bristol)

Another big shift from Thacker, who was like a fourth backrower for the Bears. Was their go-to man for carries and beat seven defenders. Did the hard work at the rucks and mauls as well.

3. John Afoa (Bristol)

A big scrummaging performance from Afoa who also loves to run with ball in hand - his line break set up Dan Thomas for his try.

4. Brodie Retallick (Chiefs)

Has to have one of the biggest engines in rugby and once again produced the goods for the Chiefs. Does everything and is everywhere, from making 19 tackles to silky offloads

Has to have one of the biggest engines in rugby and once again produced the goods for the Chiefs. Does everything and is everywhere, from making 19 tackles to silky offloads

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow)

Here he is receiving Guinness Man of the Match honours from Simon Anglin 👏#GUINNESSPRO14 #LEIvGLA pic.twitter.com/FKgkLCRuQA — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 13, 2019

If you think 19 tackles for a lock is good, wait until you read Gray's tackle stats. 43. That is 43 tackles made and not one missed!

6. Steven Luatua (Bristol)

Pablo Matera was unlucky to miss out after his heroics against the Sharks, but Luatua was quite outstanding as the Bears saw off Saracens. He was everywhere - either tackling or putting in some major defence. Scored the first try and made sure his troops did not lose focus.

7. Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs)

Caused all sorts of problems for the Blues at the breakdown and scored twice as well.

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Leicester's Guy Thompson was a serious contender but Hughes had a huge impact on Wasps as they claimed their first ever win at Exeter. Consistently got them onto the front foot with some big runs and set-up Juan de Jongh's try with a great break. Made 19 tackles as well.