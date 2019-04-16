Mark McCafferty to step down as Premiership Rugby CEO at end of season

Mark McCafferty steps down after 14 years at the helm of Premiership Rugby

Mark McCafferty will step down as the chief executive of Premiership Rugby at the end of the season.

McCafferty has been in the role for 14 years but will take up a new position with equity firm CVC Capital Partners, who recently bought nearly a third of the domestic top flight for a £230m investment.

He will be succeeded by Darren Childs, who is stepping down from his current role as chief executive of UKTV after eight years.

McCafferty negotiated three major TV deals which more than tripled media revenues for the league and concluded a new title partnership with US-based insurance company Gallagher.

McCafferty negotiated three TV deals for Premiership Rugby helping the league triple its revenue

"Gallagher Premiership Rugby has become a brilliant and captivating competition for our fans, as the closeness of this season fully demonstrates, and it does what we believe professional sport should always do - demand excellence, create intense rivalry but mutual respect, and inspire people of all ages to become part of it," said McCafferty upon announcing his planned exit.

"I am looking forward to ensuring an effective transition with Darren and to my continued involvement in rugby, working from a new vantage point alongside CVC."