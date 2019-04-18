QUIZ: European Champions Cup semi-finals

David Strettle and Lucas Tauzin are in Champions Cup semi-final action this weekend

The Champions Cup returns this weekend and we are at the sharp end of the competition as Saracens, Munster, Leinster and Toulouse do battle in a bid to reach final in Newcastle next month.

Since 1995, the best clubs from around Europe have competed for the ultimate prize in domestic rugby, with both Leinster and Toulouse having four titles to their name.

On Saturday, Saracens face Munster at the Ricoh Arena. On Sunday, it's defending champions Leinster versus Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium - a repeat of the 2011 last-four clash.

Put your knowledge of European Cup semi-finals throughout the years to the test with our quiz below!

Saracens have faced Munster on eight previous occasions, with the Irish side leading their head-to-head battle having won five of them.

But it was Sarries who prevailed 26-10 in their most recent meeting in the 2016/17 semi-finals, making it three wins out of their last four meetings.

Meanwhile, at a sold-out Aviva Stadium, Leinster and Toulouse are both playing at the semi-final stage for the 11th time.

Curiously, it is also the 11th occasion that the two sides have met in the competition - with only Munster and Castres having met more (16). The winner of the last two meetings have gone on to lift the trophy.

We have witnessed 44 enthralling semi-finals since then and this weekend, we are all set to enjoy two more crackers.