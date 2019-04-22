Israel Folau conduct hearing over social media posts set for May 4

Israel Folau's online comments have led Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs to say they intend to terminate his contract

Israel Folau's rugby future could be decided within a fortnight after Rugby Australia scheduled a code of conduct hearing for Saturday, May 4.

The 30-year-old back, a devout Christian, sparked controversy for the second time in 12 months after posting comments on social media that gay people were destined for "hell" if they did not "repent".

Both Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs had said they intended to terminate his contract over the posts. Folau asked last week for the hearing.

In 2017, Folau was warned by Rugby Australia after his use of social media to express opposition to gay marriage

"Rugby Australia has today confirmed the Code of Conduct hearing for Wallabies and Waratahs back Israel Folau will commence on Saturday 4 May," the governing body said in a media statement.

"The hearing will be heard by a three-member panel consisting of John West (Chair), Kate Eastman, and John Boultbee at the Rugby Australia Building in Sydney."

Sunday has also been set aside if the hearing need to go into a second day.

Will Genia (R) says Folau's views could cause problems in the Australia dressing room

Folau has been stood down from all rugby activity by the Waratahs, while several of his team-mates have spoken out against his comments.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said he was unlikely to select him again, a setback for Australia's hopes of winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.