Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast: Zoe Harrison onTyrrells Premier 15s final

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

On this week's episode, Zoe Harrison looks back on the Tyrrells Premier 15s final, and there is a look at the latest from the Gallagher Premiership and Championship.

Saracens Women retained their Tyrrells Premier 15s title with a powerful 33-17 victory over Harlequins Ladies at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

One of the stars of the days was Zoe Harrison, who scored 18 of Saracens' points and was instrumental in their win.

She joins the podcast to reflect on Saracens' triumph and look ahead to a big summer for England Women.

Meanwhile, Greenwood reviews last weekend's Gallagher Premiership action and looks at the struggles of his former club Leicester Tigers.

Finally, Miles Harrison looks at London Irish sealing promotion from the Championship and what the future holds for the second tier.

